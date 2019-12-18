|
|
Dwayne Anthony Castrine, 50, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Nov. 22 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, Fla., following a short illness.
Formerly from Hazleton, Dwayne graduated from Hazleton High School in 1987 and has been a resident of Lakeland, Fla., since 2002.
An intensely devoted son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Dwayne is preceded in death by his father, Carmen Castrine Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Castrine, Conyngham; wife, Jeanne R. Castrine; and daughters, Chanelle K. Castrine and Camille E. Castrine, both of Lakeland, Fla.. He is also survived by a sister, Lynette Suda, Conyngham; and brothers, Carmen Castrine Jr. and spouse, Sherry Castrine, Hazleton; Phillip Castrine Sr. and spouse, Mary Jo Castrine, Germansville; Mickey Joe Castrine and spouse, Missy Castrine, Hazle Twp.; and Koury Castrine and spouse, Deborah Castrine, Milnesville; niece, Sierra Pettit; and nephews, Skyler Suda, Phillip Castrine Jr., Vincent Castrine (godson) and Jordan Castrine.
He was employed for 14 years at Midstate Industrial Maintenance, and prior to that at Mosaic Co., as an industrial pump mechanic. He additionally worked at Quebecor printing and Case and Keg Beverage, both of Hazleton.
Dwayne loved to fix, repair or assemble anything and everything as early as his childhood. He generously offered his skills to anyone. Given any new task, he would research and could figure it out. Recently he took up wood-working as a hobby.
A lifelong, diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, he was thrilled to finally get that Super Bowl win! He enjoyed Disney and theme park hopping, travelling and just spending time with his wife and daughters. He loved them and is deeply loved by them. His loss is felt profoundly and he will forever be missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at St. John's Methodist Church, 79 S. Poplar St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 18, 2019