Earl F. Broskoskie

Earl F. Broskoskie Obituary

Earl F. Broskoskie, 92, of Upper Lehigh passed away Tuesday at his home.

Born in Oley Valley, he was the son of the late George and Hattie (Krause) Broskoskie.

He loved his dogs, Tinker Bell and Missy Peanut, tinkering with small engines and spending his time at the junkyard.

Earl was an honorably discharged Army veteran.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were son, Robert; daughter, Linda; and many brothers and sisters.

He is the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.

Surviving are daughter and caregiver, Sharon and her husband, Rocco, Freeland; and daughter, Leann Busch and her husband, Gary, Conyngham; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services are by invitation only.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


