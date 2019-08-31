|
|
Earl John Davis of Weatherly passed away at age 81 Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton from complications with pneumonia and heart failure.
Born Aug. 12, 1938, in Weatherly, he was the son of the late George and Elva (Schnauffer) Davis.
In his childhood, Earl discovered his love of the outdoors. Between farm chores and schoolwork, he made time to hunt and fish.
In the fall of 1958, he met his soon to be wife, Doreen C. Oswald of Hazleton. They married in June 1959. Together, they had three sons, Earl Jr., Glenn and Scot.
Earl's U.S. Navy career spanned 24 years and included assignments and schools in Philadelphia; New London, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Key West, Fla.; a tour in Vietnam; Norfolk, Va.; and Charleston, S.C. He was very proud of his Navy service and would share stories with anyone willing to listen.
After his retirement from the Navy, Earl graduated from the South Carolina Police Academy and became a police officer for the city of Goose Creek, S.C. After five years of working as a patrolman and field training officer, Earl moved on to a job with Storer Cable Co. where he worked for many years, meeting and talking with people from all walks of life.
In 2005, after fully retiring, Earl and Doreen returned to Pennsylvania where they found their dream home in the woods. Earl enjoyed "feeding his critters" in the wooded back yard of the home. Life was very good - sitting for hours, watching the squirrels, turkey, deer and bears.
He was a proud member of the Masons and he was active in the church at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Helen Oswald, and a brother-in-law, Billy Oswald.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doreen C. (Oswald) Davis; sons, Earl C. Davis, Weatherly; Glenn J. Davis and his wife, Amber West-Davis, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; and Scot J. Davis, Charlotte, N.C.; brother, George Davis and his wife, Theresa; Robert Davis and his wife, Allison, both of Weatherly; sister, Mary (Davis) Howard, Port Charlotte, Fla.; Betty Jane (Davis) Kunkel, wife of Richard, Northampton; sister-in-law, Katherine Heiney; brother-in-law, Lawny Oswald and his wife, Linda; grandchild, Tiffany Gilligan, wife of Travis; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
A celebration of Earl's life will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Third St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of services.
There will be a private interment.
Memorials in Earl's name may be made to the church.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Earl may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes .com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 31, 2019