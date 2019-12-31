|
|
Earl R. Swinehart, 96, formerly of Grant Street, Hazleton and a resident of Country Meadows Retirement Community, Allentown, died Thursday at Country Meadows.
Born in South Williamsport on June 26, 1923, he was the son of the late William and Mary (Forney) Swinehart and was a lifelong member of the former Diamond United Methodist Church, Hazleton.
Earl served in the U.S. Army during World War II and spent his entire career employed as a fleet manager for Stroehmanns Bakery.
He was a member of the Antique Car Club, Hazleton, and enjoyed gardening, hunting and bowling. Following retirement, he and a group of his friends would spend time going to the gym at the YMCA. He was also an avid Hazleton Area Cougars sports fan.
Most especially, he loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his former wife, Lois Wagner; brothers, Charles, James and Robert Swinehart; sisters, Clara Belle, Julia and Mabel; and son-in-law, Dr. Francis A. Salerno.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kathryn LaBance; daughter, Aleita Salerno, Fogelsville; granddaughter, Ane Salerno-Mori and her husband, Michael, Brooklyn, N.Y.; son, August; granddaughter, Alison Salerno and her significant other, John Puopolo II, Vermont; sister, Florence Hammond and her husband, Sam, Williamsport; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. from Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton. The Rev. Earl W. Roberts III of Lattimer United Methodist Church will preside.
Burial will take place Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home Thursday for a viewing period, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., and again at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, are welcomed by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 31, 2019