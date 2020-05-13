|
|
Edith DeAngelo, 101, passed away peacefully at Providence Place Senior Living Community early Tuesday morning.
Born on April 30, 1919, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Candido and Mary (Rossini) Baronio. She was a lifetime member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton, where she attended daily Mass while she was able.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. DeAngelo, to whom she was married 63 years at the time of his passing in 2012; sisters, Madeline Belletieri, Christine Lotito, Carmella Serrano, Angeline DePoalo and Lorraine Petrilla; brother, Anthony Baronio; five other siblings who died as young children; and her son-in-law, Jody Houser.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Houser; Cathy Gasper and her husband, Joseph, Hazleton; John J. DeAngelo, Allentown; and Marc and his wife, Irene, Conyngham; her grandchildren, Krysten McGovern (Michael); Gina Johnson (Jimmy), Allentown; Jeffrey Houser (Erica); Lauren Houser; Cory Houser (Felicia), Hazleton; and Matthew, Christian and Nekeya DeAngelo, Conyngham; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Vilma Scaran; sister-in-law, Joan Baronio; and several nieces and nephews.
Edith was employed in the local garment industry in her younger years. Once married, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and proud homemaker. Her culinary skills were legendary and were well-known for her homemade ravioli and pineapple squares, a family favorite and a popular request at the parish festival bake sales. Family Sunday dinners at her home were always the highlight of the week and included homemade pasta and cake.
Due to restrictions, private burial services will be held in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Hazleton.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020