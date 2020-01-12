|
|
Edith Marie Rigotti of Hazleton passed away at the Manor at St. Luke Village.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Edith Salvaterra Zuech.
Edith was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and was now a member of Holy Annunciation Parish.
Edith's main enjoyments were her family and her home. She enjoyed doing things with her husband, daughter and sons. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Prior to retiring, Edith was a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and Hazleton General Hospital.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Joseph Rigotti.
Surviving are her daughter, Ann Marie Rigotti Petuch and her husband, Andy, West Hazleton; sons, Joseph Rigotti and wife, Diane, Horsham; and Richard Rigotti and wife, Diane, Vestal, N.Y.; grandchildren, Andy, Katie, Megan and Nicole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gabriel's Church at Annunciation Parish.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020