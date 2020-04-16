|
|
Edmund Peter "Beau" Sabol, 71, of Drums passed away Tuesday morning at his home following a year-long illness.
Born in Hazleton on Oct. 9, 1948, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen (Valovich) Sabol and spent the past eight years in Drums, after moving from West Hazleton.
He enjoyed going for rides in his Corvette and taking his faithful companion, Zeke, for walks.
Edmund was a shipping and receiving supervisor for All-Steel, Valmont Industrial Park.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Marine Corps League, Alexandria, Va.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton.
Surviving are two brothers, Peter Sabol and Randy Sabol and his wife, Patti, all of Drums; a nephew, Michael Sabol and his wife, Rebecca, and their daughter, Isabella, West Hazleton; a niece, Valerie Merola and her husband, Salvador, Pardeesville; and a very close friend, John Gawron, West Hazleton.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration R.C. Church, West Hazleton, at a date to be announced when the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or online at https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/memorial-donations.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangments.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020