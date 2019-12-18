|
|
Edmund T. Yenshaw, 93, died Monday at Bethlehem Manor.
He was the loving husband of Irene (Kapec) Yenshaw, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
Born on Jan. 7, 1926, in Eckley, he was a son of the late Stephen and Anna (Petro) Yenshaw.
Edmund was a veteran of the Army and Air Force and served his country in World War II. He was involved in the Bell Telephone Pioneers as a secretary and treasurer. Edmund was exceptionally kind and completely devoted to his family.
In addition to his wife, Edmund is survived by his brother, Steven and his wife, Catherine, Hazleton, who cared for him during the last few years of his life; many loving nieces and nephews.
Edmund is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carol Ann Yenshaw; a son, David Yenshaw; sister, Agnes (Yenshaw) Benesch; and brother, Thomas Yenshaw.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to Good Shepherd Manor, 4129 N. Route 1-17, Momence, IL 60954.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 18, 2019