Edward Brennan of Mountain Top, formerly of Freeland, died, April 11 in Smith Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mountain Top.
He was born in Philadelphia and was the son of Edward J. and Agnes M. Skahill Brennan.
He worked as a purchasing agent for Exopack Printing, loved hiking, mountain biking and camping and was a member of Mountain View Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Messing, Bensalem.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mountain View Community Church, White Haven.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service, 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020