Edward C. McAlarney

Edward C. McAlarney Obituary
Edward C. McAlarney, 72, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, Edward was the son of the late Edward and Ida Beltz McAlarney.

After high school, he studied at Penn State University and later served as a member of the Hazleton Police Department for 27 years.

Edward, a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded the prestigious Purple Heart medal for his courageous service.

Edward was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who loved playing cards and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Gloria Sedon; children, Laura Brotzman and her husband, Melvin, Sugarloaf Twp.; Keith McAlarney and his wife, Alison, Hazleton; and Lisa McAlarney, Drums; as well as his sister, Sharon Formica and her husband, Joseph, Hazle Twp. Grandchildren, Robyn, Makenzie, Kaitlyn, Emily, Isabella, Connor and Gavin, two nieces and a nephew also survive.

Edward's funeral will be held Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.

Private burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 19, 2019
