|
|
Edward C. McAlarney, 72, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, Edward was the son of the late Edward and Ida Beltz McAlarney.
After high school, he studied at Penn State University and later served as a member of the Hazleton Police Department for 27 years.
Edward, a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded the prestigious Purple Heart medal for his courageous service.
Edward was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who loved playing cards and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, the former Gloria Sedon; children, Laura Brotzman and her husband, Melvin, Sugarloaf Twp.; Keith McAlarney and his wife, Alison, Hazleton; and Lisa McAlarney, Drums; as well as his sister, Sharon Formica and her husband, Joseph, Hazle Twp. Grandchildren, Robyn, Makenzie, Kaitlyn, Emily, Isabella, Connor and Gavin, two nieces and a nephew also survive.
Edward's funeral will be held Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Private burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 19, 2019