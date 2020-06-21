|
Edward G. Cashimer passed away Saturday in University of Colorado Hospital with his family at his side. He was 64.
He is survived by his wife, Christina; and two sons, Matthew, Lakewood, Colo.; and Jonathan, Bath, Maine.
He was born in Hazleton on Sept. 10, 1955, to George and Ann Marie (Kostic) Cashimer. He grew up in Freeland and enjoyed playing baseball, hunting and fishing. He was also a member of the volunteer of the Freeland Fire Department and Ambulance. He attended Penn State Worthington, Scranton, and got a degree in computer science. He met his wife, Christina, at her brother's wedding and they were married in 1978. His son, Matthew, was born in 1982 and Jonathan followed in 1985. He and the family moved to Colorado in 2000 to work for IBM. He retired in 2012 from IBM to open a Christmas store called Rudolph's Landing, as this was his dream.
Ed was never one for just sitting around. He loved traveling and exploring new places and also going fishing on a lazy afternoon. He was a lifelong Phillies fan and became a Rockies fan when he moved to Colorado. His last trip to the ballpark was in February when where he fulfilled his lifelong dream to hold a major league baseball bat and to sit in a MLB dugout.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann Marie (Kostic) Cashimer.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2020