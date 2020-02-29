|
Edward J. "Bud" Gattine Sr., 85, of Carlisle passed away peacefully Wednesday at his residence.
He was born June 11, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to the late Richard and Helen (Robinson) Gattine and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores "Dolly" (Kowalski) Gattine, in September 2018.
Edward attended St. Mary's School and Poughkeepsie High School, both in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He enjoyed sports and played baseball, football, basketball and softball. Bud was inducted into the Dutchess County Old Timers Baseball Association Hall of Fame. He met the love of his life while they were both serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in England. Edward always looked forward to attending his church, dancing with his bride, Dolly, playing the horses and singing.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Karen A. (husband Stuart) Kurzendoerfer, Carlisle; four grandchildren, Stephenie Kujat, Tiffany Gattine, Jennifer Wood and Joshua Gattine; many great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Debbie (Fellin) Gattine, Drums; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Beltrami, Janet Burns and Kathy Zimmerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Edward "Jay" Jr. and Jeffrey Gattine; five siblings, Ellen "Snooky" Pacio, Richard "Dick" Gattine Jr., Thomas "Tucker" Gattine, Margaret "Pudgie" Destefano and William "Billy" Gattine; one grandson, Brian Gattine; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Kowalski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, with the Rev. Tiburtius Raja as celebrant.
Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County Old Timers Baseball Association, Attn: Bill Doxsey, 147 Bower Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 29, 2020