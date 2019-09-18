|
Edward J. Geba, 96, formerly of Hazleton, died Monday afternoon at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, where he had been a guest.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Breshock) Geba. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church.
A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps with the 611 AAF BU, attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
Prior to retiring, he was employed at Continental Can Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Mihalochick) Geba, in 2006; a sister, Margaret Petrill; and a brother, Stanley.
He is survived by his three sons, James Geba, Beaver Meadows; Robert Geba and his wife, Vicky, Philadelphia; Richard Geba and his wife, Patty, Orefield; five grandchildren, Teresa Williams, Christina Poetzl, Scott Geba, Carrie Geba and Tara Fanjoy; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 18, 2019