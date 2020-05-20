Home

Edward J. McKeown

Edward J. McKeown Obituary
Edward J. McKeown, 77, of Clay Avenue, West Hazleton, died the afternoon of May 8 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

He was born in New Jersey.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Beverly J. Wagner, on June 29, 2019.

Surviving are two stepsons, Allen Fisher, Pittsburgh; and Thomas Fisher, West Hazleton; and eight grandchildren, Troy, Allen Jr., Adrianna, Milz, Amanda, Randi, Michael and Nicole.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020
