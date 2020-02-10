|
Edward M. Sharp, 100, formerly of Freeland, passed away Saturday evening at Providence Place, Drums, where he had been a guest for the past several years.
Born in Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, he was the son of the late Allen M. and Mabel Bressler Sharp.
A life resident of Freeland, he was valedictorian of his MMI Preparatory School class, graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Lehigh University, where he had been elected to Phi Beta Kapa and Tau Beta Pi national honor societies, and received his master's degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.
Edward served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was honorably discharged after five years of service, having been in the European Theater for 3½, and was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Medal with one Battle Star, the Legion of Merit medal, and many other citations and decorations.
For a number of years he was the managing partner of Sharp's Bakery and retired as vice president of Citerrio USA Corp. Edward was solely instrumental in bringing Citerrio to Freeland and therefore creating 400 jobs. He was a member of the board of directors of the Citizens Bank, advisory board of First Valley Bank, and the board of the Greater Hazleton Improvement Fund.
Active in community affairs, he was general chairman of Freeland's "Jobs For Men" fund campaign, Freeland's biggest drive in terms of contributions and funds raised. He served as the first president of the Freeland Industrial Development Corp., and was the treasurer for more than 50 years, was past president and longtime board member of the YMCA, and a past member and chairman of the board of MMI, where he was named to the MMI Wall of Fame. He also was the past president of the Freeland Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his service, and received the Outstanding Citizens Award, given by the Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010, the Freeland Sons of Erin and the Freeland Jaycees. Edward was the past president of the Hazleton Bridge Club and a club director certified by the American Contract Bridge League, and achieved the rank of life master through play in sanctioned tournament competition. He was piano accompanist for the Freeland men's chorus and other vocalists and instrumentalists.
Having accomplished these many challenges, he also found time to play tennis and enjoy nature.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Lorraine Moyer, in 2017; a sister, Lucetta Alderfer; and sisters-in-law, Dolores Buchman; and Marilyn Moyer.
Surviving are a brother, James W. Sharp, West Hartford, Conn.; a brother-in-law, Richard Moyer, Upper Lehigh; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving, and deserving of a special thank you for the dedication and expert care given to him, his caregiver of five years, Terri Dinkelacker.
Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Thursday from McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Family and friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Freeland YMCA, 600 Front St., Freeland, PA 18224, would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 10, 2020