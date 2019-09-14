|
|
Edward Marziarz, 87, of Ridgewood, Hazle Twp., died Thursday at Weatherwood Nursing home, where he had been a guest.
He was born in Trenton, N.J., the son of the late Ludwig and Rosalie (Varha) Marziarz. He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War and received a Bronze Star for his service.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Liberty Thriftway as a produce manager.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Mary, Anna, Walter, John, Stanley, Henry, Bernard and Joseph.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his wife, the former Monica Steeber, a number of nieces and nephews and in-laws.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the Mass.
Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 14, 2019