|
|
Edward P. Shershan, 82, of Oakdale, Hazle Twp., died early Saturday morning at Geisinger South Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Peter and Anna Klapinsky Shershan.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by the Jeddo-Highland Coal Co.
Ed will be sadly missed by his family, especially his grandchildren, with whom he cherished his time. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying his hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Joseph, George, Veronica Yakacki, Rose Bartol and Ann Drasher; and a granddaughter, Dakota Buford.
He is survived by his wife, the former Theresa Skitzki; children, Linda Shershan Gordick and her companion, David Coles, Oakdale; Theresa Shershan Vetack and her husband, David, Wilkes-Barre; Lori Shershan Stish and her companion, Danny Balon, Freeland; his sister, Margaret Dobash, Drifton; four grandchildren, Amiee Braskey; Ronald Gordick Jr.; and Zachary and Jonathan Stish; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Bria, Serenity and Emma; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes out to Denise Makely, caregiver, for her compassionate care shown toward Edward.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 14, 2020