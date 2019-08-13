|
Edwardine "Eddie" Steibler, of Fifth Street, Kelayres, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.
Edwardine was born in Zion Grove on Jan. 7, 1948, to Martha Fry and Edward Polcheck. She was married to Joseph Steibler for 52 years until his passing on June 28, 2016.
They had several children, Joseph Steibler, Christine Hendryx, Gerard Steibler, Gary and Darlene Steibler. Her grandchildren include Jessie Steibler and wife, Nola; Jade Steibler, Nikki Schwalm, Daniel Steibler, Matthew Steibler, Autumn Steibler, Garett Steibler, Reece Steibler, Chippy and one great-grandchild, Andrew.
Eddie was known as "baba" by her children and grandchildren. She was a phenomenal mother and grandmother. She truly taught them all how to love and was beloved by all of them. She was always peaceful and loving. Her passion was cooking and baking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughter and granddaughter. Patsy Masteller, of Hazleton, was her lifelong best friend, whom she also adored.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Jeanie Evanco; and Dolores Bevans and husband, Joseph Steibler; and her beloved grandfather, Paul Fry, who meant the world to her.
She worked in the garment industry at McAdoo Manufacturing, Franglo and Wright's. She also worked with her late sister, Dolores Bevans, at the Hazleton School District in the food industry. Her favorite job was waitressing at Sally Purcell's Country Inn in Sugarloaf Twp. for nearly 20 years. Eddie was beloved by the customers. She was always giving out hugs and lots of love. She will be missed by those who knew her.
A Mass will be held for her and life celebration at the convenience of the family at a later date.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, 145 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 13, 2019