Effie Ruth Drumbor Setzer, 84, of Kingsville, Md., passed away Thursday in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Md.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Dorothy (Kropp) Drumbor, and wife of the late Herbert Setzer.
She was a member of the Dundalk Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star and a member of AORN. She was also a former member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She retired in 1986 as an operating room nurse at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital, where she had worked for 13 years. After retiring, she devoted herself to being a full-time grandmother. Also, she traveled all around the world and loved doing that. She enjoyed cooking, painting, collecting knick-knacks, watching TV Western movies and shows, and decorating for Halloween and Christmas.
Survivors include her two sons, Wayne (Angela) Setzer, Glen Rock; and Richard Setzer, Aberdeen, Md.; two grandsons, Christopher Setzer and Matthew Setzer; granddaughter, Danielle Setzer; Chris' mother, Kathy Coulahan; nieces, Michele Drumbor-Welch and Sandy Benedict; and nephew, Eric Drumbor; great-nieces, Annie and Meghan Vinzenz. She is also survived by many other extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Drumbor Jr.; and nephew, Michael Setzer.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Union Cemetery, Weatherly. Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services of 211 First St., Weatherly, has been entrusted with her care.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to: Lehigh & Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Company, 390 S. Lehigh Gorge Drive, Weatherly, PA 18255.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Effie can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 18, 2019