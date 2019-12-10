|
Eileen P. Good, 54, of Tresckow, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Born in East Orange, N.J., she was the daughter of Barbara Crockford and the late Ronald Crockford.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her son Michael Crockford, Orangeville; brother, Keith Crockford and his wife, Dawn, Drums; and nephew, Brandon Crockford.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Those attending should go directly to the church Friday morning. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The family will receive friends at the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 10, 2019