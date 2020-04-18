|
Eileen T. Lindsey, 82, formerly of Freeland, was called to be with the Lord Thursday morning in the Weatherwood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Richard Carlin and Mary Magurney Lowery.
Eileen was greeted at Heaven's door by her husband, Lou; their son, Louie; and her sister, Betty.
She was a member of Lady of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and a volunteer fire policewoman for the Freeland Fire Department.
Her love for her family will forever remain with us.
Eileen is survived by her sons and their wives, Robert Lindsey and wife, Collete, McAdoo; Denny Lindsey and wife, Leslie, Mt. Pocono; Mark Lindsey and wife, Michelle, Freeland; Jay Lindsey, Freeland; and Rich Lindsey and wife, Linda, Freeland. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a future date in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eileen's name may be made to Brueningsen Memorial Food Pantry, c/o John Potoskie, 33 Windgate Boulevard, Drums, PA 18222, or a food pantry of one's choice.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 18, 2020