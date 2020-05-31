|
Elaine E. Shelby, 84, of Hazle Twp. passed away peacefully Thursday surrounded by her family at home.
She was born in McAdoo and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Natishin) Butala.
Elaine graduated from McAdoo High School in 1954. She worked at Tung-Sol and was a crossing guard for Hazleton Area School District for 19 years.
She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Catholic Church, West Hazleton. She loved and practiced her faith, including saying the rosary every day. She looked forward to making Holy Supper at Christmas time and getting a basket blessed at Easter. She was also a member of the Hazleton Owls Rod & Gun Club.
Elaine enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and trips to the beach. She also went to many concerts and was a big Penn State, New York Giants, Raiders and NASCAR fan.
She was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who provided love, support and wisdom to her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Francis; her brother, Robert Butala and his wife, Bonnie; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Butala. She is also survived by her three children, Thomas, Bethlehem; Michele, Dunkirk, Md.; and Frank and his wife, Beth, Fairfax, Va.; three grandchildren, Emma, Shawn and Scott; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Andrew and Joseph; and sister, Anna (Butala) Novatnack.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 31, 2020