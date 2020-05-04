Home

Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 443-9816
Elaine Janette Weaver

Elaine Janette Weaver Obituary
Elaine Janette Weaver of White Haven died Tuesday at Mountain Top Senior Care, Wright Twp.

Born in Lehigh Tannery, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Pauline Wanamaker Heimbach and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, White Haven. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Harvey Weaver, in 2009, son, Harvey Jr., and two grandchildren, Paul Weaver Jr. and Michael Miller.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Evanna Miller and her husband, Arnold, White Haven; sons, Paul Weaver and his wife, Virginia, White Haven; Roger Weaver and his wife, Carol, Delaware; Heidi Weaver, East Side Borough; and John Weaver, Lehigh Tannery; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Joan Weaver.

Private funeral services were held by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 4, 2020
