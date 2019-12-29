Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Elaine Makuta
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church

Elaine Lapchak Makuta

The funeral of Elaine Lapchak Makuta, who died Dec. 20, was held Saturday morning.

The Rev. Brian J.W. Clarke was the main celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Rosary Church. He was assisted by Monsignor Arthur Kashenback and Deacon Vincent Oberto and Deacon James Rebarchich. The Rev. Clarke gave the final blessing. Interment in Cavalry Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Fierro Funeral Service, Inc. assisted with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019
