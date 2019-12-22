|
|
Elaine M. (Lapchak) Makuta passed peacefully Friday evening with her loving family by her side at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for the past 12 years.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Anderson Lapchak and a lifelong resident of the Hazleton area.
Elaine was a member of Holy Trinity Slovak Church, where she taught CCD classes for 10 years, and is a current member of Holy Rosary Church. Prior to retiring, she worked as a clerk in the business office of St. Joseph Hospital for 28 years. She loved her family and church, was an avid bingo player and was fond of playing the lottery.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Linda Lapchak.
Surviving are her husband, Melvin, Freeland; daughters, Mary Ann Dull and her husband, Larry, McAdoo; Melanie Cassidy and her husband, Brian, Mount Joy; son, Edward and his wife, Dena, McAdoo; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Brothers, Joseph and his wife, Jamie, Hazleton; Charles and his wife, Cathy, Harrisburg; and John, Freeland; along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Relatives and friends may call at the church from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Holy Rosary Church.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019