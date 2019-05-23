Services Transfiguration Rectory 213 W Green St West Hazleton, PA 18202 Elaine M. Wagner

Obituary Condolences Elaine M. Wagner, 81, of Quincy Street, West Hazleton, died at her home Tuesday.



Born in Hazleton on March 21, 1938, she was a daughter of the late John and Julia (Shuletsky) Wagner and resided in the area her entire life.



Elaine was a 1955 graduate of Hazleton High School, a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, and the Hazleton Area Center for Slavic Studies.



For several years, she was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and was employed as a sewing machine operator, retiring from O&S Garment Factory of Hazleton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sister, Theresa J. Wagner, and several cousins.



Surviving are cousins, Robert and Maryann Wagner, James and Marlene Wagner, Judy Wagner, Andrew and Rosemary Shuletsky, Francis Shuletsky, Judith Szulecki, Mark Szulecki and Matt and Claudia Sheriff.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Transfiguration Church, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton.



Burial will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton.



Friends may call Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.



Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.

