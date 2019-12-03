|
Elaine Manuele, 93, of Hazleton, died Wednesday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Her husband, the late Anthony Mario Manuele, preceded her in death in 1967.
Born in Weston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Leonard and Angeline Troyan Manjone. She was generous, funny, independent, a lover of the written word and the beauty of nature and was deeply concerned with the spiritual well-being of others.
Surviving are her daughters, Elaine Mary Manuele Suarez and husband, Raul; and Nina Helen Manuele Siegel and husband, William; sons, Salvatore Manuele and wife, Judy; Bryan A. Manuele and wife, Lisa; Colin Gerard Manuele; Dean Joseph Manuele and wife, Nancy; and Terrill Francis Manuele; grandchildren, Christina Manuele, the Rev. Christopher Manuele, Theresa Manuele, Angela Manuele Gall, Dominick Manuele, Michelle Sitkowski, Juliette Manuele and Bryan J. Manuele; great-grandchildren, Katarina Skokna, Jessica Manuele, Zachary Romero, Maximillion Romero, Alex Gall, Alaina Gall, Anthony Bautista-Manuele, Alexandria Sitkowski and Ryan Sitkowski; sister, Constance Zivanovich; brother, Roger W. Manjone and wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Clara Manjone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony John Manuele, in 1980; her sisters, Rachel Marie Orosz and Jean M. Horvath; and brothers, Joseph Anthony Manjone, Leonard Anthony Manjone and Richard George Manjone.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish in Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton, to be celebrated by her grandson, the Rev. Christopher Manuele. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
Arrangements and care are provided by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Scranton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019