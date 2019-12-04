|
|
Our beloved, sweet awesome, and wonderful sister, Elaine Marie Curcio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday.
Born in Hazleton May 26, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Anna (Walker) Curcio.
She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1953, and performed as the head majorette with the school marching band during her high school career. She continued her education and graduated from King's College.
In her early years, Elaine worked in administration in the insurance industry. The greatest part of Elaine's professional career was a probation officer with the Luzerne County Office of Domestic Relations in both the Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton offices.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother and sisters, Frank Curcio, Carmella Famalette, Marie Wolfkeil, Ida Martin, Antonette Nadrotowicz, and Carolyn Freytag.
Elaine is survived by her loving brothers, Joseph L. Curcio, McAdoo, and Dr. Richard J. Curcio, professor at the University of Central Florida, and his wife, Diane, Orlando, Fla. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, who loved their humorous, generous and fun loving Aunt Elaine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conhan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To send a sympathy message or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneral home.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019