Elaine Sweeney, 86, of Delano passed away peacefully Sunday at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line, Media, where she had resided since 2015.
Born in Delano on Jan. 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Stepanski) Kadelock.
Elaine was a member of St. Richard Church, Barnesville.
She loved to read, enjoyed working at the Brown Bag in Barnesville, was an avid and terrific cook and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, friends and family. Elaine loved Chick-fil-A milkshakes and a fountain Coke. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, James P. Sweeney, in 2005; brothers, John Kadelock, Frank Kadelock and Thomas Kadelock; and sisters, Beverly Yarrish, Marilee Subacz and Pearl Carrigan.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Sweeney (Eugene Morris), Upper Chichester; her sister, Rosalie Barnes, Mahanoy City; brother, Joseph Kadelock, Springtown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service will be private due to the COVID-19 virus. It will be held at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Elaine will be interred next to her husband, Jim, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Ave., Suite 200, Jenkintown, PA 19046, www.lupustristate.org/donate.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 21, 2020