The Rev. Dr. Eldrich C. Campbell Jr., 88, Weatherly, passed away peacefully Thursday at home while in the care of his family.
Born Feb. 2, 1931, in Montville, N.J., he was the son of the late Eldrich C. and Emma (Noble) Campbell. The Rev. Dr. Campbell was the husband of the late Jean (Mason) Campbell, who died on Oct. 22, 2009. They were married for 56 years. The Rev. Dr. Campbell was also predeceased by brothers, Donald and Edward Campbell.
After graduating from Richfield Park High School, he went to work on Wall Street. Following that, The Rev. Dr. Campbell served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he completed his undergraduate studies in business at New York University, his master's in Divinity at Seminary and his Doctorate in Education also at New York University.
He served from 1959 to 1995 United Methodist churches in southern New Jersey. Upon retirement in 1995, he and Jean moved to Weatherly, where he was the pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church for several years, as well as other area congregations. In retirement, he pursued his love of gardening and raising farm animals.
Surviving are daughter, Sue Ann Jatko and her husband, James, Raleigh, N.C.; sons, Bruce E. Campbell and his wife, Karen L., Carney's Point, N.J.: Glenn E. Campbell and James R. Campbell, Weatherly; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 30 Carbon St., Weatherly. The Rev. Daniel Meader will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, umc mission.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 10, 2019