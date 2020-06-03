|
Eleanor A. (Springetti) Margle, former longtime resident of Weston, passed away Friday at Regina Nursing Center, Norristown.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing was held at Harman Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. (West), Rock Glen, followed by a final blessing by the Rev. Patrick D. McDowell at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, Weston.
Eleanor was 97 years old, soon to turn 98, and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph G. Margle.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice M. Margle, Blue Bell; a son, John J. Margle and wife, Susan (Henne) Margle, Naples, Fla.; and two grandsons, James J. Margle Livonia, Mich.; and Thomas R. Margle, San Francisco, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart R.C. Church, P.O. Box A, Weston, PA 18256.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020