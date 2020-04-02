|
Eleanor C. Danko, née Slivka, 87, formerly of Reisterstown, Md., passed away Sunday at Morningside House of Ellicott City, Md.
Born July 1, 1932, in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Helen Timko Slivka. She was the beloved wife of the late John Danko Sr.
Eleanor worked for many years for Baltimore County Public Schools and served in the cafeteria.
She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glyndon, Md.
Surviving her are children, John Danko Jr. and wife, Katherine; Joseph Danko Sr. and wife, Norrine; and Eleanor Danko-Waterman and husband, Chris; and grandchildren, John Danko III and wife, Jessica; Joseph Danko Jr.; Jonathan Danko; Jacob Danko; Mary Claire Waterman; Sophie Waterman; and Beatrice Waterman.
She was predeceased by a brother, John Slivka.
Services and interment are private. A memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glyndon, Md., will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Arrangements are by Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., Owings Mills, Md., and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
