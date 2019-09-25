|
Eleanor "Ellie" LaBraico, 90, formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully Monday morning at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.
Born and raised in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Friendy) Bonafair.
Ellie was a 1946 graduate of McAdoo High School. After marrying the love of her life, Gus LaBraico, in 1953, she relocated to Hazleton.
She was employed by local garment industries as a sewing machine operator.
She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Ellie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was, first and foremost, a homemaker and stay-at-home mom until her daughters entered school. Even then she came home to prepare lunch. In Gus' final years, she was a caregiver.
As an accomplished cook and baker, she would prepare all of her families favorite dishes. As her great-grandchildren began to arrive, she became affectionately known as "Big Nana." The kitchen was always open and she would bake them anything they wanted at a moment's notice.
In her youth, Ellie became Frank Sinatra's biggest fan. This affection continued throughout her life. Her children began to believe Sinatra was a close relative as his music played throughout the house.
In addition to music, she enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles.
She will be sorely missed.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cosmo "Gus" LaBraico - they shared 42 years of marriage, and two sisters, Marion Potzner and Theresa Prekopa.
Surviving are her loving and devoted daughters, Carmella Yenkevich and husband, Bill, Hazleton; Theresa Moody and husband, Robert, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Linda LaBraico, Bloomsburg; cherished grandchildren, Christian Yenkevich, William Yenkevich, Elizabeth Minnick, Lynne Graham and Bobbi Moody; precious grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Christian, Connor, Declan, Mariah, Eli and Alayna; two sisters, Dolores McAloose and Lucille Parrell, both of McAdoo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the Mass.
Donations, in memory of Ellie, may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To send a sympathy message or for more information, please visit the funeral home's website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019