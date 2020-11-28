Home

Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521

Eleanor H. Somits


1923 - 2020
Eleanor H. Somits Obituary

Eleanor H. Somits, 97, a resident of Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., died Tuesday.

Born in Hazleton on Aug. 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha Sachs and was a lifelong resident of the Hazleton area.

Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was employed at CVS for nearly 25 years and previously worked at Reidler's Knitting Mills and Wagner Electric Tung Sol.

She was a charter member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazle Twp., where she was a lay reader. She was also a volunteer for 20 years at Hazleton General Hospital's library. She was a member of the Hazleton Senior Center and longtime president of West Hazleton Senior Center. She enjoyed writing poetry and spending time with a special group of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Somits, in 1985; and daughter, Bonnie, in 1987; as well as brothers, Clifford and Alfred Sachs; and sister, Dolores Borneisen.

She is survived by her son, Gary and his wife, Debbie Mainiero, Conyngham; granddaughter, Nicole Williams and her husband, Matt, South Carolina; grandson, Joshua Somits and his wife, Jennifer Momenzadeh, Bellefonte; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazle Twp., PA 18202, or Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


