Eleanor J. Schneider, 85, of White Haven, peacefully passed away Sunday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Highland, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Clara Kluck Wilkinson.
Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo, camping, playing cards and the many years she spent traveling to and from Florida. Her greatest love, however, was time she spent with her grandchildren.
She was a former member of St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland, and most recently a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her father-in-law, Erich Schneider; mother-in-law, Ruth Schneider; sons, Michael Elliot, Darby Elliot; a daughter, Susan Schneider; brothers, William Wilkinson, Dave Wilkinson, Ronnie Wilkinson; and a sister, Dorothy (Wilkinson) Wanda.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Richard K. Schneider, at home; sons, Happy Elliot; Mark "Sparky" Elliot and wife, Sandy; daughters, Valerie Elliot Smith and husband, Fred; Lori Elliot Ursta and husband, John; Joan Schneider Boyle and husband, Mark; and brothers, Ray Wilkinson, Gene Wilkinson, and Jimmy Wilkinson; grandchildren, Sean Smith, Freddie Ferrari, Tonya Smith Binkley, Steven and Shane Elliot, Karlee and Kirsten Ursta, Eric Boyle, Alyssa Boyle Panzarella; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christen Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, followed by burial in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Freeland. Family and friends may call at the church from 8:30 a.m. to service time.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre Street, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 25, 2019