Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eleanor M. Gallagher

Eleanor M. Gallagher Obituary

Eleanor M. Gallagher, 83, of Hazle Twp. passed away Tuesday morning at St. Luke Manor where she had been a guest.

She was born in McAdoo, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Matlos) Chomo. She was a member of Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel.

Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gallagher, in 2005.

She is survived by two children, her daughter, Karen Gallagher, Hazle Twp.; and her son, James Gallagher and his wife, Kathy, South Carolina.

Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will apply.

Interment in St. Gabriel's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.


