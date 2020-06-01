Home

Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home
99 W Green St
West Hazleton, PA 18202
(570) 454-5201

Eleanor M. Walters

Eleanor M. Walters Obituary
Eleanor M. Walters, 85, of Packer Twp., Weatherly, passed away Friday at Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, where she was a guest.

She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late George F. and Theresa Lincoln Marankie and resided in Packer Twp. for most of her life.

Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Weatherly, where she was active in many of the church activities. She was loved by everyone and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her beloved husband, Jack Walters, in 2016, two sons, Jack and John; and her brother, George Marankie.

Surviving are her following children, Mark Walters and his wife, Lynn, Weatherly; William "Billy" Walters, Weatherly; Denise Lakata, Weatherly; Brian Walters and his wife, April, Weatherly, and 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the parish cemetery.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family..
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 1, 2020
