Eleanor Ruth (Cook) McKinzie, 84, of Drums passed away the morning of April 17 in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born Nov. 5, 1935, in Drums, she was the daughter of Harry B. Cook and Myrtle V. (Hoffman) Cook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McKinzie, on Sept. 28, 2000.
Eleanor graduated from South Lancaster Academy, South Massachusetts. She was a lifetime member of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Drums, and was the pianist and organist for the church. Mrs. Mckinzie was employed by Vincent Montone of Montone Manufacturing for 30 years. Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ and listening to classical contemporary music and hymns. She was an avid reader, loved to swim and loved her pet cats.
Surviving are her sister, Jessie Mixon, Spartanburg S.C.; daughter, Rhonda McKinzie; grandson, Charles Darrach VI; son, Randy McKenzie; granddaughter, Shawna McKenzie; and great-grandchildren, Shaniya Lynn and Shayan Robert McKenzie.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church family.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, Harry and infant, Thomas.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 52 Mill Mountain Road, Drums.
Burial will be held immediately following the memorial service at the church.
A luncheon will be held immediately following the interment in the social hall of the church.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2020