Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Cemetery
West Hazleton, PA
Eleanor Topolski

Eleanor Topolski Obituary
Eleanor Topolski, 92, of Hazleton died March 5 at her residence.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Polcheck) Fendrick. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.

Prior to retiring, she was employed in the office at Fairway Chevrolet, Hazle Twp.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Topolski; her son, Ronald Topolski; and a sister, Lorraine Harris.

She is survived by her sister, Norma Pais, Pocono Pines; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 18, 2020
