Eleanor Walko, 88, of McAdoo, passed away Monday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Dudeck Nawracay.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a bookkeeper at the former Wrights Knitting Mill, Hazleton.
Eleanor was a member of the McAdoo Prime Timers. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed taking classes at the YWCA years ago. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband over the years.
Eleanor was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph S. Walko; and brother, John Nawracay.
Surviving are her sons, Joseph M. Walko and wife, Julie, McAdoo; and Thomas Walko and wife, Beth Anne, Bath; grandchildren, Christina and Joey Walko; and nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday. Monsignor William Baker will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.
Memorial donations can be made to the Marian Catholic High School Band Boosters or the Marian Quarterback Club.
The Damiano Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020