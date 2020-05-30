|
|
Eleanore A. Jones, 88, of Conyngham passed away May 18 at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born April 1, 1932, in Carbon County, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Matlos) Thomas.
Eleanore was employed for several years by People's First National Bank as a switchboard operator. Following her retirement, she worked for her nephew at Johnson's Pharmacy, Hazleton.
She appreciated the simple things in life. She loved to spend time with her friends at the Butler Twp. Senior Center, where they often played bingo. She enjoyed her monthly Bankers Breakfast in Freeland, sharing a meal with retired bankers whom she had the opportunity to work with throughout the years, and she looked forward to weekend trips, either to go out to eat at Perkins or to simply go for a ride. She enjoyed family get togethers during the year and especially loved to shop with her daughter, Debbie, just to be out and see the clothes, even if she didn't need anything. Eleanore truly loved being with people and loved the family dog, Cassie, more than anything!
She was a faithful longtime member of Zion Church, Hazleton, and her love of God shined through, even in the saddest of times.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her daughter, Deborah Lee Rowett; son, Robert Jones; brother, Alvin; and sister, Anna Mae.
Surviving are her cousin and caregiver, Barry R. Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Hinkle Sr.; daughter-in-law, Patricia Jones; grandchildren, Rachel Jones; Sarah Shoemaker and Adam Shoemaker; great-granddaughter, Kennedi Grace; nephew Robert Hinkle and his wife, Donna, and family; niece, Leanne O'Connell and her husband, Tim; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Because of the current social gathering restrictions, no services are planned at this time. However, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
