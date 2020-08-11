Home

POWERED BY

Elizabeth A. Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Clark Obituary

Elizabeth A. Clark, 75, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday at her residence.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Catherine (Fallabel) Aiello. Prior to retiring, Elizabeth worked for the Hershey Foods Corporation.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, Frank Aiello; and a nephew, James Aiello.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Clark; a son, Jason Clark and wife, Nicole, and their son; grandson, Tyler, Orwigsburg; a daughter, Jessica Clark, Durham, N.C.; a brother, James Aiello and wife, Cecile, West Hazleton; and a niece, Jennifer.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -