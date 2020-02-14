|
Elizabeth Abbie Haraschak, 80, of Hazle Twp., died Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (Miller) Itter.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Hazleton High School and for many years was employed as the secretary at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Hazleton.
As a charter member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton, Elizabeth lived out her incredibly strong faith in many loving ways. She was a member of the Women of Faith and other small groups, helped to serve home communion, made hundreds of "tricky trays" for the annual church bazaar, loved to collect and wrap Little Golden Books every year for Head Start children, enjoyed working the children's shopping room at Faith Fest and liked playing bingo.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Leo Haraschak.
She is survived by and will always be loved by her daughter, Nadine Kunetz and her husband, Brian, Hazle Twp.; and her granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth and Hannah Grace; son, Leo Haraschak and his wife, Bridget, York; and her grandsons, Zachary Thomas and Austin Leo. She is also survived by her sister, June McCauley, Hazleton; and niece, Tamson McCauley, Conyngham; and many other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton. The Rev. Dr. M. Jane Hess will preside over the service.
Friends and family are invited to call at Faith Church Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service and to join in a celebration of life immediately following the service in the church social hall.
Burial will take place privately in the Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 14, 2020