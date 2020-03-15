|
|
Elizabeth Dorneman, 62, of West Lawn, passed away Thursday in Reading Hospital.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Nunzio Notaro and Jean Gombeda Kott. Elizabeth worked for East Cocalico Twp. in Lancaster County as a financial administrator. Liz was a loving, devoted wife, sister and aunt. She always went out of her way to help others. She loved spending time with her family and pets, reading, jigsaw puzzles, word finds and watching classic TV shows.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her stepfather, Joseph Kott; and brother-in-law, Frank Buchman Jr.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Daniel Dorneman; sisters, Jacqueline Buchman, Zion Grove; and Sherry Onder and husband, Robert J. Onder, Beaver Meadows; her niece, Holly Buchman and her beloved pets, Grissom and Nala.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in All Saints Church, 35 N. Cleveland St., McAdoo. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 15, 2020