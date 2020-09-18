Home

Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535

Elizabeth E. Murphy 

Elizabeth E. Murphy  Obituary

Elizabeth Eurana Leininger Murphy, 88, passed away Thursday at her residence.

A native of Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Alva Koch Leininger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Karl Murphy, who died in 2007; a daughter, Robin Rand Hittinger; two sisters; and a brother.

Elizabeth was of the Lutheran faith.

Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Norma Jean Jones; son, Glenn K. Murphy and his wife, Yaling Zhang; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Burial will be in Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

The care of Mrs. Murphy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes, Waynesville, N.C., and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.


