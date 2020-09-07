Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Interment
Following Services
Most Precious Blood Cemetery

Elizabeth "Betty" Frask


1926 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Frask Obituary

Elizabeth Matsko Frask was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Hazleton, and passed away peacefully Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community. She was 94 years old.

Elizabeth "Betty" loved to cook and bake. Her spaghetti and meatballs, banana cake and CMP cake could never be duplicated. She would rarely share any of her secret recipes. She will always be remembered by her contagious smile that would light up any room.

Elizabeth was welcomed with open arms by her angles in heaven by her beloved husband, the late Peter E. Frask; her two sons, John and Peter Frask; grandson, Marc Frask; and her great-granddaughter, Katlyn Tarud. Also preceding her were her parents, Michael and Mary Chupela Matsko; four brothers, Michael, George, John and Vincent Matsko; four sisters, Anna Bodnar, Helen Wizda, Eleanor Kostick and Mary Dozeskie.

Surviving are her daughter, MaryBeth Scarcella and husband, Robert; daughters-in-law, Kathy Frask and Mary Lou Meister; sisters, Irene Polchin and Dorothy Dettore; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren survive, whom she loved unconditionally. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Most Precious Blood Church.

Interment will follow in the Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fierro Funeral Home, Hazleton.


