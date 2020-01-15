|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gavinski, 87, formerly of Drifton, passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Beaver Meadows, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Mormack Wargo. Betty had been employed as an assembler at the Tung-Sol Corp. in both Weatherly and Hazleton and later as a waitress by Howard Johnson's Restaurant, White Haven. She was a current member of St. John the Baptist PNCC Church, Hazleton, and a former member of St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert Gavinski, who died in 2009; and a brother, Nicholas Wargo Jr.
Surviving are sons, Robert C. Gavinski Jr. and wife, Theresa, Wind Gap; David Gavinski and wife, Terri, West Hazleton; daughters, Nancy Karmonick and husband, Robert, Sugarloaf Twp.; Mary Beth Talerico and husband, Joseph, Carbondale; a brother, Paul Wargo, Hillsborough, N.J.; a sister, Marie Obert, Lehighton; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:15 a.m. from the McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Boguslaw Janiec will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist PNCC Church, Hazleton, followed by burial in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Freeland. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020