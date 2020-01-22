|
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Gorski, 71, formerly of Hazle Twp., passed away Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Hazleton on July 5, 1948, she spent the past two years in Palm Coast, Fla., after moving from Hazle Twp.
Elizabeth was a retired executive secretary for PPL.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and her pet dog, Gator.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Gorski, on June 6, 2014.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 22, 2020