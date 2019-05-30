Elizabeth J. (Betsey) Kipikasa

Obituary Condolences Elizabeth (Betsey) J. Kipikasa, 75, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Hollywood, she was the daughter of the late Thomas P. and Dorothy (Grosch) Burns.



She was of Catholic faith.



Elizabeth loved her family, grandchildren, gardening and motorcycling with her husband.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her son, Emro J. Kipikasa III; brother, Thomas Burns; and sister, Rebecca Claypotch.



Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Emro; sons, Burt Thomas and his partner, Marta, and Edward Kipikasa and his partner, Heather, and their children, Richard, Edward Jr. and Bentley. She is also survived by a sister-in- law, Linda Burns, and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 West Broad St., Hazleton.



Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

