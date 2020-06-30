|
Elizabeth K. "Bette" (Karmosky) Meholick, 87, of Springfield passed away Monday.
She was born in McAdoo, the daughter of the late Roy and Anna (Turk) Karmosky.
Bette was an administrative assistant in the medical field for many years. Her greatest joy was traveling around the world with her beloved husband of 68 years, George.
She was predeceased by her brother, the late Roy Karmosky.
Bette is survived by her beloved husband, George Meholick; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday at 9 a.m. from O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, and to her funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at St. Michaels Byzantine Cemetery, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 30, 2020